Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesvintage artO'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 652 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1519 x 2797 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseBracing Up, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894358/bracing-up-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnmatched, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894381/unmatched-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA Drop Too Much, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896725/drop-too-much-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseTime is Money, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894397/time-money-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCaricatured figure / Leading the German, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898244/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAir Breaks, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894329/air-breaks-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseA Garden Party, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896731/garden-party-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricatured figure / Santa Claus has to Furnish the Stockings, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898301/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Tough Chick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894327/tough-chick-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licensePutting on Airs, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896688/putting-airs-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricatured figure / Bright's Disease, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898271/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDressed Beef, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894409/dressed-beef-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh and Lofty Tumbler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183510/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseA Building Lot, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183511/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Winning Way, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611298/image-public-domain-poster-advertisement-1890Free Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes (1890), vintage gambling illustration by George S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064325/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896743/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFinal sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseA Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894485/stronghold-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license