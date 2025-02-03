Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesvintage artBracing Up, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 646 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1512 x 2807 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseOne Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896743/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseA Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseStronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894485/stronghold-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLooking Out for Number One, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896685/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896547/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseEnd Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894453/end-man-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseO'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894331/oer-oar-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Bachelor's Error, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896589/bachelors-error-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseBusiness is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseOrganic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEverything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseA Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085127/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorth Winning, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085064/image-vintage-paintings-jokesFree Image from public domain licenseFinal sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBrain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVictory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license