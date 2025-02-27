Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkpaintingA Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 654 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1537 x 2821 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseCaricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEverything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHigh Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrganic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLosing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894423/cold-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042206/manhattan-bridge-background-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611345/image-closet-skeleton-vintage-1890Free Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseLying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894377/lying-out-it-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseProperty's value Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822419/propertys-value-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085131/image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959190/business-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894355/hopscotch-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055849/manhattan-bridge-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHe Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896543/stoops-conquer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060632/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894362/boxer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057633/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896622/awful-waste-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license