rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
doganimalpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew york
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
One Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
One Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896743/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Daily vlog blog banner template
Daily vlog blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986448/daily-vlog-blog-banner-templateView license
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Stronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Stronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894485/stronghold-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Price lists Instagram post template, editable design
Price lists Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771558/price-lists-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Looking Out for Number One, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Looking Out for Number One, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896685/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Price lists Instagram post template, editable design
Price lists Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002095/price-lists-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085127/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896547/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894453/end-man-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
O'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
O'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894331/oer-oar-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Bachelor's Error, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Bachelor's Error, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896589/bachelors-error-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Worth Winning, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham…
Worth Winning, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085064/image-vintage-paintings-jokesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license