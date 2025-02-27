rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
horseanimalpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew york
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
A Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
A Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611345/image-closet-skeleton-vintage-1890Free Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894377/lying-out-it-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Rushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085131/image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894355/hopscotch-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896543/stoops-conquer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894362/boxer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896622/awful-waste-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ground Hog, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
Ground Hog, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611283/image-ephemera-postcard-1890Free Image from public domain license