Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkCold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 657 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1541 x 2815 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseEverything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHigh Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrganic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBusiness is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseA Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLosing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611345/image-closet-skeleton-vintage-1890Free Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894377/lying-out-it-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseRushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085131/image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894355/hopscotch-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseHe Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896543/stoops-conquer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseA Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894362/boxer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896622/awful-waste-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGround Hog, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611283/image-ephemera-postcard-1890Free Image from public domain license