End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
personartcigarettesmanvintagepublic domainclothingnew york
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text and design
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
We're hiring Facebook post template
One Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post template, editable text
O'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
Putting on Airs, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram story template, editable text
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Bespoke tailor & clothing blog banner template, editable text
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Caricatured figure / Leading the German, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
High and Lofty Tumbler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
A Bachelor's Error, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Caricatured figure / Santa Claus has to Furnish the Stockings, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
Time is Money, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
