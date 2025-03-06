Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageroseanimalbirdpersonartvintagepublic domainnew yorkRose Wilson in Colors of the Boston Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 823 x 1267 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRose Wilson in Colors of the Boston Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894967/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarie Burroughs in Colors of the New York Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894520/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Paullin in Colors of Central Hudson Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894634/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmma Carson in Colors of Black Sea Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894839/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGenevieve Lytton in Colors of St. Augustine Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894921/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseHelena Dacre in Colors of Eastern Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894536/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarie Burroughs in Colors of Danish Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894836/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMyra Ward in Colors of Prospect Park Model Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLillian Grubb in the Colors of the Madison Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894598/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Branscomb in Colors of Hudson River Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894640/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHelena Dacre in Colors of the Eastern Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894509/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseLillian Russell in Colors of Manhattan Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894529/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Reynolds in Colors of Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894563/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMargaret Mather in Colors of the Larchmont Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894678/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseModjeska in Colors of Williamsburgh Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894522/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Russell in Colors of Seawanhaka Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894916/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseEstelle Clayton in Colors of the Isle of Purbeck Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseMabel Jordan in Colors of Calshot Castle Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894873/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTheo in Colors of the Royal Harwich Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Blow in Colors of Royal Sail Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894965/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license