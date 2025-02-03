Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarspersonartvintagegoldpublic domainclothingnew yorkActress wearing red silk cap with gold detailing, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 727 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 804 x 1327 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing pink hat with blue feathers, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894958/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing hat with red ribbon, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894673/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing green and yellow fez, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894808/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing wide-brimmed blue hat with white feathers, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894956/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing pink brimmed hat with white feathers, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894960/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing white cloth bonnet, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894809/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing hat with yellow blossoms, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894771/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922785/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing straw bonnet tied with blue ribbon, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894997/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment & finance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing flowered bodice with pink ribbon bow, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894639/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing military-inspired cap, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894800/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing blue cap with pink feather, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894815/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing white lace cap, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894769/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922161/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing cloth headpiece decorated with gold coins, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894861/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922229/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing yellow bodice, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894840/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseActress wearing bodice with pink collar, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894798/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing pink fez, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894963/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseActress wearing blue sleeveless bodice with red flower at neckline, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894772/image-stars-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseActress in profile wearing pink feather on shoulder, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894676/image-stars-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894960/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProfile of actress wearing pink bodice, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894990/image-stars-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdmission open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939938/admission-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActress wearing pink flowers on bodice, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894824/image-stars-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain license