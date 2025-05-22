Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarsfacepersonartvintagepublic domainfloralblueActress wearing white sleeveless bodice with blue floral details, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 722 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 798 x 1327 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActress wearing yellow beaded bodice, from Stars of the Stage, First Series (N129) issued by W. 