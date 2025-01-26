Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartvintagepublic domainenvelopenew yorkriverMaude Branscomb in Colors of Hudson River Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut TobaccoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 764 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 805 x 1265 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStatue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMaude Branscomb in Colors of Hudson River Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894640/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView licenseMaude Millett in Colors of New Jersey Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894589/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210146/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-background-beigeView licenseMargaret Mather in Colors of the Larchmont Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894678/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214345/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-black-blank-spaceView licenseLillian Russell in Colors of Seawanhaka Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894916/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTheo in Colors of the Royal Harwich Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLillian Blow in Colors of Royal Sail Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894965/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDorothy Dene in Colors of Columbia Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894609/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEstelle Clayton in Colors of Isle of Purbeck Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894961/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Wells in Colors of the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894591/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHelen Standish in Colors of Bunker Hill Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseLouise Paullin in Colors of Central Hudson Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894634/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseHelen Standish in Colors of Bunker Hill Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894872/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnnie Sommerville in Colors of Hoboken Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894549/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAgnes Huntington in Colors of the Berliner Yach Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894959/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseAgnes Huntington in Colors of the Berliner Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894901/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956531/new-york-city-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLilly Claus in Colors of Royal Squadron Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894883/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseMiss Winner in Colors of Beverly Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Blow in Colors of Royal Sail Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894871/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGracie Sherwood in Colors of the Paris Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894669/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Anderson in Colors of New Brunswick Yacht Club, from the Yacht Colors of the World series (N140) issued by Duke Sons &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894643/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license