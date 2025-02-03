rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Harvest Home, Austria, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
dogpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited states
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Independence Day, Belgium, Austria, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Independence Day, Belgium, Austria, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896416/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Emperor's Birthday, Austria, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Emperor's Birthday, Austria, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896523/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
King's Birthday, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George…
King's Birthday, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611341/image-birthday-1890-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Forefather's Day, United States, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Forefather's Day, United States, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896605/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christmas, England, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Christmas, England, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896532/christmas-england-from-the-holidays-series-n80-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fourth of July, United States, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Fourth of July, United States, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896728/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
May Day, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
May Day, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611287/image-united-states-history-old-postcard-cigarettes-advertisingFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
25th of July, Spain, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
25th of July, Spain, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611329/image-spain-lithography-historyFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Feast of Guadalupe, Mexico, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
Feast of Guadalupe, Mexico, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611481/image-vintage-mexico-guadalupe-1890Free Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caledonian Games, Scotland, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caledonian Games, Scotland, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183508/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Shrove-Tide, Denmark, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Shrove-Tide, Denmark, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896562/shrove-tide-denmark-from-the-holidays-series-n80-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
First Footing, Scotland, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
First Footing, Scotland, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896602/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Burmese Festival, India, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…
Burmese Festival, India, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611467/image-india-art-burmese-paintings-public-domain-poster-countryFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fair Day, Wales, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
Fair Day, Wales, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611482/image-holiday-postcards-public-domain-1890-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Franco-German Treaty, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Franco-German Treaty, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183552/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Idol Worship, Easter Island, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Idol Worship, Easter Island, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896518/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand Prix, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
Grand Prix, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611281/image-grand-prix-1890-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
14th of July, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
14th of July, France, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611474/image-ephemera-14th-1890Free Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
New Year, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
New Year, The Netherlands, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183550/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carnival at Rome, Italy, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
Carnival at Rome, Italy, from the Holidays series (N80) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896505/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain license