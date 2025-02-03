Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesThe Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 660 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1545 x 2811 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseOne Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896743/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseA Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseStronghold, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894485/stronghold-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLooking Out for Number One, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896685/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085127/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseEnd Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894453/end-man-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseO'er an Oar, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894331/oer-oar-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bachelor's Error, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896589/bachelors-error-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorth Winning, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085064/image-vintage-paintings-jokesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrganic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEverything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHigh Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBrain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseA Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseA Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseA Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license