rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
One Good Turn Deserves Another, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited states
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
Brain Food, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183548/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Everything Goes, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894419/everything-goes-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Bare Chance, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183492/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
PNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Great Rent, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894378/great-rent-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business is Dull but He Can't Kick, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896678/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Cold Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894423/cold-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
Study abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
A Skeleton in the Closet, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611345/image-closet-skeleton-vintage-1890Free Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Lying Out of It, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894377/lying-out-it-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Rushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Rushing the Growler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085131/image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Hopscotch, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894355/hopscotch-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
He Stoops to Conquer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896543/stoops-conquer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Boxer, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894362/boxer-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
An Awful Waste, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896622/awful-waste-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license