Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageroseflowersartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited stateswhiteWhite Rose (Rose, Madame Plantier), from the Flowers series for Old Judge CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 670 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1672 x 2993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897496/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571957/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseDaisy (Chrysanthemum leucanthemum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897520/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose care poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709555/rose-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSweet William (Dianthus barbutas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897499/image-flowers-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bloom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777617/summer-bloom-instagram-post-templateView licenseMorning Glory (Convolvalus arrensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes, issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183044/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLetter love Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776557/letter-love-instagram-post-templateView licenseGolden Rod (Solidago Canadensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896853/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseAmerican Beauty Rose, from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085877/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView licenseJessamine (Jasminum Officinale), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897005/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licensePinks (Dianthus Caryophyllus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896996/pinks-dianthus-caryophyllus-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343294/america-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButtercups (Ranunculus bulbosus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897491/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseU.S. election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736024/us-election-instagram-post-templateView licenseBegonia (Begonia Rex), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611159/image-ephemera-cigarettes-cards-vintage-cigarette-flower-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseRose care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174345/rose-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePearl Rose (Perle des jardins), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183043/image-flowers-rose-artFree Image from public domain licenseRose care social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709567/rose-care-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePeony (Paeonia Officinatis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183042/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693568/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseLily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897023/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885733/african-american-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseViolet (Viola Canina), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896981/violet-viola-canina-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican American community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885486/african-american-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseClemantis (Clemantis Flammula), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897460/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSnowdrop (Galanthus Nivalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085805/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709595/floral-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBluebells (Campanula rotundifolia), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896925/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCalla Lily (Richardia Nethiopica), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897541/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePoppy (Papaver Rhoeas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183048/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHollyhocks (Althea rosea), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896929/hollyhocks-althea-rosea-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license