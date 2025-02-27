rawpixel
Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum Indicum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Daisy (Chrysanthemum leucanthemum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897520/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Buttercups (Ranunculus bulbosus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897491/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Lily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897023/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Violet (Viola Canina), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896981/violet-viola-canina-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Clemantis (Clemantis Flammula), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897460/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Calla Lily (Richardia Nethiopica), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897541/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Snowball (Viburnum Oputus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896892/snowball-viburnum-oputus-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Pinks (Dianthus Caryophyllus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896996/pinks-dianthus-caryophyllus-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mignonette (Reseda Odorata), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896951/mignonette-reseda-odorata-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hollyhocks (Althea rosea), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896929/hollyhocks-althea-rosea-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Sweet William (Dianthus barbutas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897499/image-flowers-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897496/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Bluebells (Campanula rotundifolia), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896925/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
White Rose (Rose, Madame Plantier), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896865/image-rose-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Golden Rod (Solidago Canadensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896853/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Magnolia (Magnolia Soulangeana), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896942/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Poppy (Papaver Rhoeas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183048/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Begonia (Begonia Rex), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611159/image-ephemera-cigarettes-cards-vintage-cigarette-flower-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Peony (Paeonia Officinatis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183042/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tulip (Tulipa Gesheriana), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896799/tulip-tulipa-gesheriana-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license