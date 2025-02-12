rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Daisy (Chrysanthemum leucanthemum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
flowerplantartcigarettesvintagepublic domaindaisiesunited states
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690485/vintage-effectView license
Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum Indicum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum Indicum), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897024/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Facebook story template
Summer quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631277/summer-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897496/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
White Rose (Rose, Madame Plantier), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
White Rose (Rose, Madame Plantier), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896865/image-rose-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Sweet William (Dianthus barbutas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Sweet William (Dianthus barbutas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897499/image-flowers-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Morning Glory (Convolvalus arrensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes, issued by Goodwin & Company
Morning Glory (Convolvalus arrensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes, issued by Goodwin & Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183044/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571957/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Golden Rod (Solidago Canadensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Golden Rod (Solidago Canadensis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896853/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy July 4th Instagram post template, editable text and design
Happy July 4th Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343307/happy-july-4th-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American Beauty Rose, from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
American Beauty Rose, from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085877/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView license
Jessamine (Jasminum Officinale), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Jessamine (Jasminum Officinale), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897005/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer bloom Instagram post template
Summer bloom Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777617/summer-bloom-instagram-post-templateView license
Pinks (Dianthus Caryophyllus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Pinks (Dianthus Caryophyllus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896996/pinks-dianthus-caryophyllus-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Letter love Instagram post template
Letter love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776557/letter-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Buttercups (Ranunculus bulbosus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Buttercups (Ranunculus bulbosus), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897491/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Begonia (Begonia Rex), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Company
Begonia (Begonia Rex), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611159/image-ephemera-cigarettes-cards-vintage-cigarette-flower-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Pearl Rose (Perle des jardins), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Pearl Rose (Perle des jardins), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183043/image-flowers-rose-artFree Image from public domain license
America Instagram post template, editable text and design
America Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343294/america-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Peony (Paeonia Officinatis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Peony (Paeonia Officinatis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183042/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Architecture magazine book cover template
Architecture magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664449/architecture-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Lily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Lily of the Valley (Convallaria Majalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897023/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640365/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Violet (Viola Canina), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Violet (Viola Canina), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896981/violet-viola-canina-from-the-flowers-series-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640355/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Clemantis (Clemantis Flammula), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Clemantis (Clemantis Flammula), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897460/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram post template, editable design
Botanical products Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670621/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Snowdrop (Galanthus Nivalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Snowdrop (Galanthus Nivalis), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085805/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bluebells (Campanula rotundifolia), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Bluebells (Campanula rotundifolia), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896925/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723966/png-america-america-unanimous-declaration-thirteen-united-states-1970-vintage-poster-michael-david-brown-americanView license
Calla Lily (Richardia Nethiopica), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Calla Lily (Richardia Nethiopica), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7897541/image-flowers-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
Editable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView license
Poppy (Papaver Rhoeas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
Poppy (Papaver Rhoeas), from the Flowers series for Old Judge Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183048/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license