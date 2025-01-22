rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Caricatured figure / Santa Claus has to Furnish the Stockings, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainsantanew yorkpainting
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / The Colored Race, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898245/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / A Regular Corker, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898319/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Caricatured figure / Leading the German, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / Leading the German, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898244/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Caricatured figure / Bright's Disease, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure / Bright's Disease, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7898271/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
End Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894453/end-man-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
The Drama is Making Long Strides, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896547/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Old Pint Comfort, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896577/old-pint-comfort-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Time is Money, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Time is Money, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894397/time-money-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Full Hand, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894359/full-hand-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Minstrel's Lay, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896576/minstrels-lay-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
A Garden Party, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Garden Party, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896731/garden-party-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Losing Time, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894414/losing-time-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unmatched, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Unmatched, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894381/unmatched-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
NY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView license
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
High Lands, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611285/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-vintage-advertising-1890Free Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ground Hog, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
Ground Hog, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris & Sons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611283/image-ephemera-postcard-1890Free Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dressed Beef, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Dressed Beef, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7894409/dressed-beef-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Pot Boiler, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085127/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas & new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894085/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
A Taking Man, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes, issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183549/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template
New York city poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560812/new-york-city-poster-templateView license
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
Organic Revolution, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7896624/organic-revolution-from-the-jokes-series-n87-for-duke-brand-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Building Lot, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
A Building Lot, from the Jokes series (N87) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183511/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license