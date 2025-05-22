rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavenderposter
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901462/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901570/diving-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002793/japanese-bento-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901529/swimming-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909124/japanese-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901483/skating-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Client review poster template, editable text & design
Client review poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591722/client-review-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901491/boxing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Lawn Tennis Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Lawn Tennis Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901433/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Black lives matter poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Black lives matter poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682566/png-american-art-black-lives-matterView license
Swinging Rings Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swinging Rings Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901530/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Bike club poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bike club poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705432/bike-club-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901387/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope poster template, editable text and design
Horoscope poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715762/horoscope-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901524/shooting-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Refugee rights poster template
Refugee rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747860/refugee-rights-poster-templateView license
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901519/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Falling for you poster template, editable text and design
Falling for you poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499177/falling-for-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901513/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Gardening workshop poster template
Gardening workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459613/gardening-workshop-poster-templateView license
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901490/fencing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901452/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Makeup look poster template, editable text
Makeup look poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650636/makeup-look-poster-template-editable-textView license
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901432/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Alphonse Mucha's poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Alphonse Mucha's poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642034/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901390/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901560/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license