rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lawn Tennis Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavenderclothing
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901421/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901483/skating-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901491/boxing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901529/swimming-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901462/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901570/diving-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901490/fencing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901387/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901390/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901513/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901524/shooting-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901452/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901519/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Swinging Rings Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swinging Rings Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901530/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901432/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901656/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license