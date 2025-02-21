rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Swinging Rings Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavenderrings
Engagement ring box png, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box png, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161367/engagement-ring-box-png-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Club Swinging, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901421/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162312/engagement-ring-box-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162318/engagement-ring-box-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Gold jewelry Instagram post template, editable design
Gold jewelry Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14886952/gold-jewelry-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skating, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901483/skating-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14877220/fashion-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable design
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002682/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boxing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901491/boxing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable design
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14886772/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swimming, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901529/swimming-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876660/fashion-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tobogganing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901462/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
Fashion brand Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001540/fashion-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Diving, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901570/diving-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry care essentials template for social media, editable design
Jewelry care essentials template for social media, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21152632/jewelry-care-essentials-template-for-social-media-editable-designView license
Lawn Tennis Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Lawn Tennis Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901433/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box background, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box background, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162328/engagement-ring-box-background-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fencing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901490/fencing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box background, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box background, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162315/engagement-ring-box-background-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dumbbell Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901387/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
Angel investor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764162/angel-investor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bicycling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901390/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378657/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sand Bag Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901513/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, black desktop wallpaper, editable design
Vintage woman, black desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235981/vintage-woman-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Shooting, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901524/shooting-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Gold wedding rings, fireworks, celebration editable collage
Gold wedding rings, fireworks, celebration editable collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588319/gold-wedding-rings-fireworks-celebration-editable-collageView license
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trapeze Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901452/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Skipping Rope, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901519/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378646/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Weight Pulling, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901432/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378649/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901656/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license