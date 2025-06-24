rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bath, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpostervintage artcardsphoto
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Business success poster template, remix media design
Business success poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView license
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas editable greeting card template
Christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901552/torquay-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
New year party poster template, editable text and design
New year party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView license
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Pink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth text
Pink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502359/imageView license
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456705/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904780/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Online dating poster template, remix media design
Online dating poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414802/online-dating-poster-template-remix-media-designView license
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, colorful modern design
Music festival poster template, colorful modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398459/imageView license
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Editable music festival poster template, colorful modern design
Editable music festival poster template, colorful modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399295/imageView license
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView license
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904746/tregastel-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Newspaper editable mockup
Newspaper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497599/newspaper-editable-mockupView license
Nantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904910/nantucket-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Thank you message poster template, editable text and design
Thank you message poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046695/thank-you-message-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Brighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Editable music festival poster template, colorful modern design
Editable music festival poster template, colorful modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399149/imageView license
Fire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904824/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy wedding poster template, editable text and design
Happy wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758481/happy-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boulogne, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boulogne, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901591/boulogne-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Business network poster template, remix media design
Business network poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414805/imageView license
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license