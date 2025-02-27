rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Long Beach, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartbeachblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavender
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901716/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Family is everything Instagram post template
Family is everything Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685881/family-everything-instagram-post-templateView license
Sea Girt, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sea Girt, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901714/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766423/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901560/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic purple background, editable gold floral picture frame, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic purple background, editable gold floral picture frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695784/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Parame, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parame, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901617/parame-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Beach cleanup poster template, editable colorful design
Beach cleanup poster template, editable colorful design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894228/beach-cleanup-poster-template-editable-colorful-designView license
Dinard, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dinard, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901674/dinard-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Sparkly flying butterflies clipart, aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixel
Sparkly flying butterflies clipart, aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721114/sparkly-flying-butterflies-clipart-aesthetic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Enegat, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Enegat, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901649/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation time poster template, editable text & design
Summer vacation time poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201827/summer-vacation-time-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Rockaway, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rockaway, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901659/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Orange frame Twitter post template, editable colorful design
Orange frame Twitter post template, editable colorful design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893415/orange-frame-twitter-post-template-editable-colorful-designView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901656/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape Instagram post template
Summer escape Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815229/summer-escape-instagram-post-templateView license
Boulogne, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boulogne, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901600/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape Instagram story template
Summer escape Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815227/summer-escape-instagram-story-templateView license
Brighton, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Brighton, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901854/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy Juneteenth Instagram post template
Happy Juneteenth Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537379/happy-juneteenth-instagram-post-templateView license
Sainte Brelade, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sainte Brelade, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908255/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Gold flower picture frame clipart, editable purple design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold flower picture frame clipart, editable purple design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695795/gold-flower-picture-frame-clipart-editable-purple-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouville, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trouville, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901565/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Beach tour PowerPoint presentation template, promotion ad
Beach tour PowerPoint presentation template, promotion ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396308/imageView license
Ostende, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Ostende, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901731/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape blog banner template
Summer escape blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722771/summer-escape-blog-banner-templateView license
Mont Saint Michel, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mont Saint Michel, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901603/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Summer escape poster template
Summer escape poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815226/summer-escape-poster-templateView license
Torquay, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Torquay, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901811/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Home quote Instagram post template
Home quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685880/home-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Bar Harbor, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901677/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Beach workout Instagram post template, editable text
Beach workout Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795226/beach-workout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Livorno, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Livorno, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901718/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Coney Island, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Coney Island, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901823/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parallel Bars Exercise, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901427/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fishing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901481/fishing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license