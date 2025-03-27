rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bar Harbor, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavenderclothing
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901560/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Rockaway, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rockaway, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901659/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Saint Enegat, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Enegat, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901649/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Sea Girt, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sea Girt, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901714/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dinard, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dinard, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901674/dinard-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901656/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parame, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parame, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901617/parame-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901716/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coney Island, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Coney Island, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901823/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Brighton, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Brighton, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901854/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Long Beach, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Long Beach, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901646/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Torquay, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Torquay, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901811/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trouville, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trouville, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901565/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Boulogne, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Boulogne, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901600/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sainte Brelade, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sainte Brelade, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908255/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ostende, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Ostende, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901731/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Livorno, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Livorno, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901718/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mont Saint Michel, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mont Saint Michel, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901603/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license