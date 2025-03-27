Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartblackvintagegoldpublic domainlavenderclothingBar Harbor, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 826 x 1208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHelgoland, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901560/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseRockaway, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901659/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseSaint Enegat, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901649/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseSea Girt, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901714/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDinard, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901674/dinard-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNarragansett Pier, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901656/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParame, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901617/parame-from-the-beautiful-bathers-series-n192-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901716/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConey Island, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901823/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseBrighton, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901854/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLong Beach, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901646/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTorquay, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901811/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrouville, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901565/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBoulogne, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901600/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSainte Brelade, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908255/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOstende, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901731/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLivorno, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901718/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMont Saint Michel, from the Beautiful Bathers series (N192) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901603/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRowing, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901575/rowing-from-the-pretty-athletes-series-n196-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseTightrope Walking, from the Pretty Athletes series (N196) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901399/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license