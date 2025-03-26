Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpersonartvintagepublic domainautumnvintage artcardsFlora Autumnalis, Goddess of Autumn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 497 x 879 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWelcome autumn poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737154/welcome-autumn-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJuno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoors wooden sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12118195/outdoors-wooden-sign-editable-mockupView licenseCybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7370486/imageView licenseNox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901762/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436512/poster-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMinerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic instant film frame mockup element, paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125207/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-element-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseLachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseClio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901819/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView licenseProserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival poster template, editable minimal, design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719318/fall-festival-poster-template-editable-minimal-design-community-remixView licenseVesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082008/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTerra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829021/thanksgiving-dinner-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licenseErato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical wedding invitation card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830112/botanical-wedding-invitation-card-template-editable-designView licenseAurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChair with card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13222015/chair-with-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseFlora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901704/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant, green logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575272/wine-restaurant-green-logo-template-editable-designView licenseThalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseHebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMeditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901761/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913841/wine-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseFama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901705/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCongrats Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514716/congrats-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901865/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license