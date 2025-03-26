rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flora Autumnalis, Goddess of Autumn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
plantpersonartvintagepublic domainautumnvintage artcards
Welcome autumn poster template, editable design
Welcome autumn poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737154/welcome-autumn-poster-template-editable-designView license
Juno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Juno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Outdoors wooden sign editable mockup
Outdoors wooden sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12118195/outdoors-wooden-sign-editable-mockupView license
Cybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
Thanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Facebook story template, editable text
Wedding invitation Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7370486/imageView license
Nox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901762/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable product design
Poster mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436512/poster-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Minerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Minerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup element, paper collage, editable design
Aesthetic instant film frame mockup element, paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125207/aesthetic-instant-film-frame-mockup-element-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Lachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…
Lachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Clio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Clio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901819/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
Wedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView license
Proserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Proserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival poster template, editable minimal, design, community remix
Fall festival poster template, editable minimal, design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719318/fall-festival-poster-template-editable-minimal-design-community-remixView license
Vesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Vesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Autumn aesthetic paper collage mockup element, editable design
Autumn aesthetic paper collage mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082008/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Terra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Terra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner invitation Instagram post template
Thanksgiving dinner invitation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829021/thanksgiving-dinner-invitation-instagram-post-templateView license
Erato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Erato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Botanical wedding invitation card template, editable design
Botanical wedding invitation card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830112/botanical-wedding-invitation-card-template-editable-designView license
Aurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chair with card mockup, editable design
Chair with card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13222015/chair-with-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Flora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Flora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901704/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wine restaurant, green logo template, editable design
Wine restaurant, green logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575272/wine-restaurant-green-logo-template-editable-designView license
Thalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Thalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore gift card template
Bookstore gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView license
Hebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Meditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Meditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901761/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wine restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
Wine restaurant vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913841/wine-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Fama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Facebook story template
Love quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Hygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901705/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Congrats Instagram post template, editable text
Congrats Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514716/congrats-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901865/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license