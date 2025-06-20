rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pomona, Goddess of the Fruits, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personfruitsartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcards
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Juno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Juno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strawberry jam label template, editable design
Strawberry jam label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522987/strawberry-jam-label-template-editable-designView license
Aglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grape jam label template, editable design
Grape jam label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539543/grape-jam-label-template-editable-designView license
Nox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901762/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dill pickles label template, editable design
Dill pickles label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523021/dill-pickles-label-template-editable-designView license
Minerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Minerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Lachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…
Lachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Clio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901819/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Proserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Proserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Vesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Merry X-Mas poster template
Merry X-Mas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776251/merry-x-mas-poster-templateView license
Terra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Terra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Focaccia bread label template, editable design
Focaccia bread label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517405/focaccia-bread-label-template-editable-designView license
Erato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Erato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Aurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Fortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView license
Flora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Flora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901704/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Thalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Meditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Meditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901761/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Fama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card mockup, editable corporate identity design
Business card mockup, editable corporate identity design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837164/business-card-mockup-editable-corporate-identity-designView license
Hygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901705/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lemon marmalade label template, editable design
Lemon marmalade label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539530/lemon-marmalade-label-template-editable-designView license
Bellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901865/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license