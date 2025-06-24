Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedicinepersonartvintagepublic domainpostervintage artcardsMeditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 490 x 870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTraditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseJuno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation & medicine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201423/innovation-medicine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEvening reception poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901762/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseMinerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseLachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView licenseClio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901819/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseProserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday invitation card template, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView licenseVesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTerra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseErato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414802/online-dating-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseAurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable product packaging, business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702403/editable-product-packaging-business-mockupView licenseFortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502359/imageView licenseFlora, Goddess of the Spring, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901704/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576609/imageView licenseThalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThank you message poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046695/thank-you-message-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644207/retro-party-editable-poster-templateView licenseHygiea, Goddess of Health, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901705/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDigital business card poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711104/digital-business-card-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBellona, Goddess of the Battle, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901865/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758481/happy-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLuna, Goddess of the Moon, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901599/image-moon-person-artFree Image from public domain license