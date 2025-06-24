Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcardsastronomyUrania, Muse of Astronomy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 499 x 877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseClio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901819/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseErato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUnderstanding Islam poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062314/understanding-islam-poster-templateView licenseThalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901814/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOvercome social anxiety poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770427/overcome-social-anxiety-poster-templateView licenseCalliope, Muse of the Heroic Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489017/social-media-content-poster-templateView licenseEuterpe, Muse of Music, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901833/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden red celestial sun background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209526/golden-red-celestial-sun-background-editable-designView licenseMelpomene, Muse of Tragedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901810/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723352/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMelpomene, Muse of Tragedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901782/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseTerpsichore, Muse of the Dance, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901755/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347262/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePolyhymnia, Muse of Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901961/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501356/baby-shower-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNox, Goddess of the Night, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901762/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOvercome social anxiety Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063887/overcome-social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView licenseMinerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347249/aesthetic-flying-cupids-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden red celestial sun desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209517/golden-red-celestial-sun-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCybele, Goddess of Civilization, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901615/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden red celestial sun background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209531/golden-red-celestial-sun-background-editable-designView licenseAglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage angel, editable crescent moon night sky design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072824/png-aesthetic-angel-artView licenseJuno, Queen of all Goddesses, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901702/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065363/social-media-content-facebook-post-templateView licenseProserpina, Goddess of the Nether World, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002800/social-media-content-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTerra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489018/social-media-content-facebook-story-templateView licenseVesta, Goddess of the Hearth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901690/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOvercome social anxiety Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770409/overcome-social-anxiety-instagram-story-templateView licenseFortuna, Goddess of Fortune, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901595/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663730/magical-fairytale-book-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license