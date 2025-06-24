Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artskincardsEuphrosyne, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 472 x 870 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseAglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901861/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseHegemone, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901872/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130346/business-card-editable-mockupView licenseFlora Aestiva, Goddess of Summer, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901670/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity poster editable template, stretch marks photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491028/imageView licenseVictoria, Goddess of Victory, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901783/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseTerra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty, lifestyle poster editable template, online magazine adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509329/imageView licenseMeditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901761/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseI love you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758555/love-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828351/mens-skincare-facebook-post-templateView licensePsyche, Goddess of the Soul, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901596/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSkin care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828363/skin-care-facebook-post-templateView licenseErato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseI love you post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9570628/love-you-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233695/business-card-editable-mockupView licenseAurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543382/wedding-invitation-card-editable-mockupView licenseFauna, Goddess of Creation, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901640/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10318627/instant-film-mockup-editable-designView licenseAstraea, Goddess of the Truth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901688/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseI love you blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758491/love-you-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseI love you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758552/love-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUrania, Muse of Astronomy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901787/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDiana, Goddess of the Hunt, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901712/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art gallery ticket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713330/digital-art-gallery-ticket-mockup-editable-designView licensePomona, Goddess of the Fruits, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901713/image-person-fruits-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702060/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalliope, Muse of the Heroic Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseEuterpe, Muse of Music, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901833/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIris, Goddess of the Rainbow, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901708/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license