Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcardsgreeksAglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 482 x 886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516800/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseHegemone, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901872/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's cupid Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579718/valentines-cupid-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's cupid Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562543/valentines-cupid-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUrania, Muse of Astronomy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901787/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseDiana, Goddess of the Hunt, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901712/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePomona, Goddess of the Fruits, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901713/image-person-fruits-artFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's cupid PowerPoint presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579684/valentines-cupid-powerpoint-presentation-template-editable-designView licenseCalliope, Muse of the Heroic Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAstraea, Goddess of the Truth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901688/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMeditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901761/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseFama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901807/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licensePsyche, Goddess of the Soul, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901596/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal Greek Goddess, pink floral vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608832/surreal-greek-goddess-pink-floral-vintage-remixView licenseTerra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901891/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719614/ancient-greek-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseErato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901824/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseFauna, Goddess of Creation, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901640/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseFlora Aestiva, Goddess of Summer, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901670/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseVictoria, Goddess of Victory, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901783/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseAurora, Goddess of the Dawn, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963493/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHebe, Goddess of Youth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseKlotho, One of the Three Destinies, Birth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901796/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMinerva, Goddess of War, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901699/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licenseMelpomene, Muse of Tragedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901782/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license