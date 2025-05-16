rawpixel
Polyhymnia, Muse of Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Valentine's cupid Instagram story template, editable design
Calliope, Muse of the Heroic Song, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Valentine's cupid Instagram post template, editable design
Erato, Muse of Love Songs, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Valentine's cupid PowerPoint presentation template, editable design
Urania, Muse of Astronomy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Editable vintage collage frame background
Euterpe, Muse of Music, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Ancient Greek party Instagram post template, editable text
Clio, Muse of History, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Goddess queen statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Melpomene, Muse of Tragedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Summer menu Instagram post template, editable text
Melpomene, Muse of Tragedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Thalia, Muse of Comedy, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Terpsichore, Muse of the Dance, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Aglaia, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Goddess queen statue, note paper remix, editable design
Lachesis, One of the Three Destinies, Life, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S.…
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Hegemone, One of the Three Graces, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Diana, Goddess of the Hunt, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Pomona, Goddess of the Fruits, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Astraea, Goddess of the Truth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Meditrina, Goddess of Medicine, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Fama, Goddess of Fame, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Live streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Psyche, Goddess of the Soul, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Terra, Goddess of the Earth, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fauna, Goddess of Creation, from the Goddesses of the Greeks and Romans series (N188) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
