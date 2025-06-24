Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingpostervintage artcardsLisbet S. DeBoreff, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 482 x 864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOrange fashion poster editable template, streetwear apparel brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497239/imageView licenseMiss Robinson, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906887/miss-robinson-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseTravel aesthetic poster editable template, man using binocularshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498749/imageView licenseLillian Jox, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912534/lillian-jox-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEvening reception poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Cartelgan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906316/miss-cartelgan-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView licenseMiss Salta, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906956/miss-salta-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718240/wedding-invitation-card-template-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMlle. Pupuis, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912300/mlle-pupuis-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseMiss Bepoix, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906999/miss-bepoix-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseMiss Shaler, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907136/miss-shaler-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseMiss Devaux, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906266/miss-devaux-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseNew year party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Howard, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912477/miss-howard-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday invitation card template, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView licenseAnnie Firbach, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912618/annie-firbach-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCard template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820018/card-template-poster-templateView licenseMiss Dana, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912479/miss-dana-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseMiss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912481/miss-jarbeau-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseLily Elton, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906319/lily-elton-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSpring party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458760/spring-party-poster-templateView licenseBlanche Roosevelt, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378820/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActress holding fan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable advertisement designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10649245/poster-mockup-editable-advertisement-designView licenseMiss M. Detchon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906269/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseMiss Marsden, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912197/miss-marsden-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502359/imageView licenseMiss Sangally, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906992/miss-sangally-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414802/online-dating-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseMiss Helen, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912447/miss-helen-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseShop now poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016196/shop-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEdith Kingdon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912660/edith-kingdon-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license