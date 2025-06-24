rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lisbet S. DeBoreff, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothingpostervintage artcards
Orange fashion poster editable template, streetwear apparel branding
Orange fashion poster editable template, streetwear apparel branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497239/imageView license
Miss Robinson, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Robinson, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906887/miss-robinson-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Travel aesthetic poster editable template, man using binoculars
Travel aesthetic poster editable template, man using binoculars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498749/imageView license
Lillian Jox, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Lillian Jox, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912534/lillian-jox-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miss Cartelgan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Cartelgan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906316/miss-cartelgan-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Business success poster template, remix media design
Business success poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView license
Miss Salta, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Salta, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906956/miss-salta-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card template, editable design, community remix
Wedding invitation card template, editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718240/wedding-invitation-card-template-editable-design-community-remixView license
Mlle. Pupuis, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mlle. Pupuis, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912300/mlle-pupuis-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Miss Bepoix, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Bepoix, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906999/miss-bepoix-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Miss Shaler, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Shaler, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907136/miss-shaler-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas editable greeting card template
Christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Miss Devaux, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Devaux, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906266/miss-devaux-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
New year party poster template, editable text and design
New year party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500517/new-year-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miss Howard, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Howard, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912477/miss-howard-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
Vintage birthday invitation card template, botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView license
Annie Firbach, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Annie Firbach, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912618/annie-firbach-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Card template poster template
Card template poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820018/card-template-poster-templateView license
Miss Dana, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Dana, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912479/miss-dana-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Miss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912481/miss-jarbeau-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Lily Elton, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Lily Elton, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906319/lily-elton-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Spring party poster template
Spring party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458760/spring-party-poster-templateView license
Blanche Roosevelt, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Blanche Roosevelt, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378820/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actress holding fan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Actress holding fan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable advertisement design
Poster mockup, editable advertisement design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10649245/poster-mockup-editable-advertisement-designView license
Miss M. Detchon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss M. Detchon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906269/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Miss Marsden, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Marsden, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912197/miss-marsden-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Pink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth text
Pink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502359/imageView license
Miss Sangally, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Sangally, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906992/miss-sangally-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Online dating poster template, remix media design
Online dating poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414802/online-dating-poster-template-remix-media-designView license
Miss Helen, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Miss Helen, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912447/miss-helen-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Shop now poster template, editable text and design
Shop now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016196/shop-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Edith Kingdon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Edith Kingdon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912660/edith-kingdon-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license