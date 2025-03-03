Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainvintage artcardsphotohumanMiss Clementi, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 459 x 864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseMiss de Bavier, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906654/miss-bavier-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiss Darune, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912360/miss-darune-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView licenseMiss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912462/miss-jarbeau-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456705/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseMiss Fortescue, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906615/miss-fortescue-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseMiss Lepie, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906623/miss-lepie-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMiss Binnon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907207/miss-binnon-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseMiss Copelo, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906251/miss-copelo-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseMiss Stein, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907143/miss-stein-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Mortimer, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911983/miss-mortimer-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseMiss Albert, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906313/miss-albert-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseMiss Willet, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907225/miss-willet-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseMiss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912436/miss-jarbeau-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseMiss Noblet, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906586/miss-noblet-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseNaturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseMiss Rose, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907031/miss-rose-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Algua, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907227/miss-algua-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMiss Rubens, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906608/miss-rubens-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseMiss Bouchee, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906238/miss-bouchee-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseMiss Durben, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906354/miss-durben-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Zara, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907218/miss-zara-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSwimwear brand business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7528838/imageView licenseMiss Langtry, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912148/miss-langtry-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license