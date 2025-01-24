Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingunited statesworldsEmperor of Brazil, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 670 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1690 x 3028 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseEmperor of Austria, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904302/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEmperor of Germany, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183521/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmpress of Brazil, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183544/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePresident of France, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904315/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing of Greece, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904480/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident of Honduras, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7903137/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSultan of Morocco, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7903145/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident of Chile, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7903158/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen of Italy, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904378/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView licensePresident of the Argentine Republic, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904279/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit america Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206695/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing of the Sandwich Islands, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904379/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKing of Italy, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904313/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident of the Republic of Colombia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGovernor General of Canada, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKing of Sweden, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904026/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident of the United States, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904280/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseKing of Siam, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904414/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView licenseEmpress of Germany, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904080/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792186/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing of Belgium, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699966/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShah of Persia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904391/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license