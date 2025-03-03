Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballpatternpersonsportsartcigarettesvintagepublic domainBaseball Catcher, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 682 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2915 x 1656 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Pitcher, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182966/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Fielder, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611211/image-baseball-cards-1889Free Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Batter, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085967/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSkating, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906462/skating-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseSnowshoeing, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906469/snowshoeing-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match background, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseAncient Tournament, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906443/image-person-sports-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseIce Yachting, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7903098/ice-yachting-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseSkittles, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906466/skittles-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseHandball, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906467/handball-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseHare and Hounds, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906448/image-person-sports-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHigh Jumping, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigarettes issued by Goodwin & Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611065/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSwimming, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906489/swimming-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseBowling, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906417/bowling-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licensePole Vaulting, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906496/pole-vaulting-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFencing, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906457/fencing-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseClub Swinging, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906425/club-swinging-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseDumb-Bell Raising, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182993/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBe the captain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622408/the-captain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBilliards, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906433/billiards-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseArchery, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906431/archery-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945991/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoursing, from the Games and Sports series (N165) for Old Judge Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7914133/coursing-from-the-games-and-sports-series-n165-for-old-judge-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license