rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President of Chile, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainpaintingunited statesworlds
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
President of the United States, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of the United States, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904280/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
President of Costa Rica, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of Costa Rica, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904304/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President of Honduras, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of Honduras, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7903137/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
President of Mexico, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of Mexico, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904412/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President of France, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of France, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904315/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President of the Republic of Colombia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of the Republic of Colombia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
Happy memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President of the Argentine Republic, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of the Argentine Republic, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904279/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President of Venezuela, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & Ginter
President of Venezuela, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183513/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President of Switzerland, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of Switzerland, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183517/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills Facebook story template
Smoking kills Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571537/smoking-kills-facebook-story-templateView license
President of Uruguay, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President of Uruguay, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183601/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Visit america Instagram post template
Visit america Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206695/visit-america-instagram-post-templateView license
King of Montenegro, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of Montenegro, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904430/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Governor General of India, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Governor General of India, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904420/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
King of Bavaria, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of Bavaria, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904276/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
American studies poster template, editable text and design
American studies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shah of Persia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Shah of Persia, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904391/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Queen of Sweden, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Queen of Sweden, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904444/image-sunglasses-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
King of Denmark, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of Denmark, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904337/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
King of Greece, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of Greece, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904480/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Quit smoking Facebook story template
Quit smoking Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571553/quit-smoking-facebook-story-templateView license
Governor General of Canada, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Governor General of Canada, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904290/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792186/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
King of Siam, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
King of Siam, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904414/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699966/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Emperor of Austria, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Emperor of Austria, from World's Sovereigns series (N34) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904302/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license