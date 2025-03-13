Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartcigarettesvintagepostage stamptropicsdesignRainbow Pitta, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1097 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3109 x 2843 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408000/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseSatin Bower Bird, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183505/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408002/egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseNew Zealand Parrot, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183503/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444131/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseParadise Tanager, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904256/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515709/editable-vintage-notepaper-border-backgroundView licenseShoe-Bill, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904156/shoe-bill-from-birds-the-tropics-series-n38-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16274971/editable-vintage-ephemera-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView licenseSun Bittern, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904260/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLyre Bird, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904084/lyre-bird-from-birds-the-tropics-series-n38-for-allen-ginter-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092253/vintage-postage-stamp-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSaddle-Billed Stork, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611038/image-birds-tropics-series-ephemera-storkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446186/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseJava Peacock, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183546/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTop Knot Pigeon, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611271/image-vintage-birds-tropics-series-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080793/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView licenseTri-colored Cockatoo, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611146/image-allen-and-ginter-ephemera-birds-tropics-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099559/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView licenseFestive Green Parrot, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183547/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407814/easter-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Impeyan Pheasant, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904132/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15444215/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseThe Notornis, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611269/image-ephemera-1889-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15446194/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseSacred Ibis, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611139/image-birds-tropics-series-ibis-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera scrapbook collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16276548/editable-vintage-ephemera-scrapbook-collage-design-element-setView licenseFiery-Tailed Sun Bird, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183598/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEaster egg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407813/easter-egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseToco Toucan, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611107/image-ephemera-allen-and-ginter-toucan-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081086/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView licenseSacred Kingfisher, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183504/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera envelope element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081844/editable-ephemera-envelope-element-png-aesthetic-designView licenseHorned Screamer, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904070/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461318/easter-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licenseYellow-Casque Black Hornbill, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611268/image-public-domain-ephemera-1889Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15445408/editable-vintage-stamp-design-element-setView licenseIndia Peacock, from Birds of the Tropics series (N38) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085069/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license