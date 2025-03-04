rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pulchinella Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingwomenvintage art
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Swedish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swedish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904655/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Greek Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904519/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Italian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Italian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904484/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clown Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Clown Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904602/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Bavarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bavarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rococo French Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rococo French Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904527/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grotesque Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grotesque Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904419/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Neapolitan Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Neapolitan Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904496/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
American 18th Century Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
American 18th Century Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904441/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portuguese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portuguese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904566/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Polish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Polish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
English Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
English Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904619/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Antique East Indian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Antique East Indian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904485/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642066/png-adult-cartoon-casual-clothingView license
Hungarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hungarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904650/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Folly Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Folly Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904666/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
French Can-Can Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
French Can-Can Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904569/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Burmese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Burmese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904564/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView license
Egyptian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Egyptian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904486/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Postillion Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Postillion Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904662/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Louis XVth Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Louis XVth Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license