Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainwomenpaintingvintage artcardsDiavolo Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 497 x 866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseRococo French Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904527/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseGrotesque Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904419/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGreek Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904519/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseNeapolitan Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904496/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseAmerican 18th Century Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904441/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art gallery ticket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713330/digital-art-gallery-ticket-mockup-editable-designView licenseItalian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904484/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortuguese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904566/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEnglish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904619/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseEgyptian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904486/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licensePostillion Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904662/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseLouis XVth Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAntique East Indian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904485/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView licenseHungarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904650/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseSwiss Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904551/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design landscape invitation card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8593181/fashion-design-landscape-invitation-card-template-editable-designView licensePersian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904392/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516731/charity-gala-dinner-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEstudiantina Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904584/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTablet case mockup, product design with Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589394/image-accessory-adult-artView licenseTurkish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904443/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571821/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlgerian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904448/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseGypsy Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904565/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license