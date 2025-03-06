Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domaincityclothingvintage artcardsAtlantic City, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 484 x 846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMonterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904733/monterey-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral obituary poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712363/funeral-obituary-poster-template-and-designView licenseSaint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseHelgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940326/wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711812/card-mockup-editable-designView licenseSanta Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467273/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSwampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904502/swampscott-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894084/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseParame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseSanta Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478804/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLong Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWine gala night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561044/wine-gala-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseLivorno, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901753/livorno-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940335/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarragansett Pier, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904631/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping sale png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10695086/shopping-sale-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseIsle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSaint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904792/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNY party invitation card template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809909/party-invitation-card-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseDinard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904695/dinard-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseCherbourg, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901516/cherbourg-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOld Point Comfort, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904830/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435567/construction-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseSpeed cash Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542082/speed-cash-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license