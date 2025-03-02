rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Japanese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothingwomenjapanesefashion
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rococo French Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rococo French Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904527/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grotesque Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grotesque Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904419/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Greek Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Greek Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904519/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Neapolitan Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Neapolitan Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904496/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
American 18th Century Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
American 18th Century Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904441/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Italian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Italian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904484/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portuguese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Portuguese Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904566/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Polish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Polish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
English Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
English Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904619/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Egyptian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Egyptian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904486/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Postillion Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Postillion Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904662/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Louis XVth Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Louis XVth Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650501/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-textView license
Antique East Indian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Antique East Indian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904485/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hungarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hungarian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904650/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Swiss Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swiss Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904551/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license
Persian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Persian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904392/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Estudiantina Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Estudiantina Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904584/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Turkish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Turkish Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904443/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Algerian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Algerian Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904448/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Gypsy Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Gypsy Dancer, from the Dancing Women series (N186) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904565/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license