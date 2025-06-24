rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpostervintage artskincards
Beauty, lifestyle poster editable template, online magazine ad
Beauty, lifestyle poster editable template, online magazine ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509329/imageView license
Monterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Monterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904733/monterey-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity poster editable template, stretch marks photo
Body positivity poster editable template, stretch marks photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491028/imageView license
Saint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
I love you poster template, editable text and design
I love you poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758555/love-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel poster template, woman sunbathing
Summer travel poster template, woman sunbathing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405950/summer-travel-poster-template-woman-sunbathingView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty poster editable template, skincare business ad
Natural beauty poster editable template, skincare business ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491321/imageView license
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business profile poster template, editable text and design
Business profile poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710985/business-profile-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Swampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904502/swampscott-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Makeup look poster template, editable text
Makeup look poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650636/makeup-look-poster-template-editable-textView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday sister poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday sister poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12565490/happy-birthday-sister-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
Evening reception poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView license
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Business success poster template, remix media design
Business success poster template, remix media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414804/imageView license
Livorno, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Livorno, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901753/livorno-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary poster template, editable text and design
Happy anniversary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967499/happy-anniversary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904631/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Skin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography design
Skin and beauty poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21353110/skin-and-beauty-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904792/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gentle glow poster template
Gentle glow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601703/gentle-glow-poster-templateView license
Dinard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dinard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904695/dinard-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720945/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Cherbourg, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cherbourg, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901516/cherbourg-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Textbook poster template
Textbook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView license
Old Point Comfort, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Old Point Comfort, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904830/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174813/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Brighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174818/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView license
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901552/torquay-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license