rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mont Saint Michel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothinggirlwomanpainting
Classic collection poster template
Classic collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView license
Dieppe, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dieppe, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901557/dieppe-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904780/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904860/saint-malo-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904792/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Saint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901552/torquay-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Girl empowering Instagram post template
Girl empowering Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537053/girl-empowering-instagram-post-templateView license
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904746/tregastel-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Nantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904910/nantucket-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license