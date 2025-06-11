rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainsantavintage artcardsphoto
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas card template, editable text and design
Merry Christmas card template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683518/merry-christmas-card-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Martha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Martha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904784/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
Christmas & Santa editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Fire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904824/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas card template, editable text and design
Merry Christmas card template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683498/merry-christmas-card-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template
Merry Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12930302/merry-christmas-poster-templateView license
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904746/tregastel-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Facebook post template
Merry Christmas Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12930335/merry-christmas-facebook-post-templateView license
Val Andre, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Val Andre, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904775/val-andre-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas market Instagram story template, editable text
Christmas market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513417/christmas-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904860/saint-malo-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12930264/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904499/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas blog banner template
Merry Christmas blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12930173/merry-christmas-blog-banner-templateView license
Trouville, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Trouville, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901518/trouville-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas editable greeting card template
Christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Long Branch, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Long Branch, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904536/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522543/christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520247/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Cohasset, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cohasset, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904832/cohasset-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas market Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513422/christmas-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas market poster template, editable text and design
Christmas market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513419/christmas-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain license
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
Christmas, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519418/christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas market blog banner template, editable text
Christmas market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11648471/christmas-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Instagram story template, editable text
Christmas sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513485/christmas-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale poster template, editable text and design
Christmas sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513503/christmas-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513494/christmas-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license