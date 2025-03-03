Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainvintage artcardsphotohumanTregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 482 x 859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseSanta Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseBar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView licenseManhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12456705/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseTorquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901552/torquay-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseCape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseRockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseSainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904780/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseSaint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView licenseNahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseIsle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNaturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseHelgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904910/nantucket-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBrighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseFire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904824/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseBoulogne, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901591/boulogne-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanta Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSwimwear brand business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7528838/imageView licenseCette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901818/cette-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license