Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domaingirlsworldvintage artcardsGanges, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 496 x 866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649367/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseGermany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904912/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLibanon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904967/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIndia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905033/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSeine, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905039/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseAlbany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904848/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndalusia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904743/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D digital banking lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715477/digital-banking-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseCochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676356/baby-shower-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseManila, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905032/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSyria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904915/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBorneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseTunis, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904991/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseCairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904791/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631686/birthday-girl-facebook-story-templateView licenseKherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseGothia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904768/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseWalachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904869/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Down Syndrome Day poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647225/world-down-syndrome-day-poster-template-editable-designView licenseIndochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905014/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFreesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseMontenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904971/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseChina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license