Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothinggirlsposterworldGothia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 518 x 854 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAndalusia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904743/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseSeine, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905039/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlbany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904848/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseGermany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904912/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807529/world-environment-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIndia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905033/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseLibanon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904967/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseBorneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseRoumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721982/girl-power-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539139/world-book-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904791/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseNippon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong woman poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552017/strong-woman-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709744/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoudan, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907911/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship day promo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089908/friendship-day-promo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRokitno, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905001/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMorea, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904969/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSchool registration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575810/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmenia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904822/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016223/childrens-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSyria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904915/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539140/reading-habit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGanges, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904750/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseChili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license