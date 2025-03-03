Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingvintage artcardsphotoRotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 485 x 844 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseMartha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904784/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseNahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904824/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseRockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseTregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904746/tregastel-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVal Andre, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904775/val-andre-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseNaturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseSaint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904860/saint-malo-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904499/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseTrouville, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901518/trouville-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseLong Branch, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904536/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCohasset, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904832/cohasset-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFloral business card mockup, editable clothing branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002369/floral-business-card-mockup-editable-clothing-branding-designView licenseCape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseManhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseLong Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseParame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFree tarot reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462672/free-tarot-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseSanta Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467273/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license