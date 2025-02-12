rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domaingirlspaintingworldvintage art
Art is the map poster template, editable text and design
Art is the map poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andalusia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Andalusia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904743/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seine, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Seine, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905039/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709274/art-exhibitionView license
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Creative kid Instagram post template
Creative kid Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443459/creative-kid-instagram-post-templateView license
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969598/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nippon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nippon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904791/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Tuscany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tuscany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904956/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Sumatra, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sumatra, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905035/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Croatia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Croatia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904782/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Java, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Java, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905013/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760126/community-remixView license
Nicomedia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Nicomedia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905041/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Guatemala, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Guatemala, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904833/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
India, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
India, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905033/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dystopian novel book cover template, editable design
Dystopian novel book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710933/dystopian-novel-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Libanon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Libanon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904967/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Albany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Albany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904848/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Germany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Germany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904912/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Morea, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Morea, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904969/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Rokitno, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rokitno, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905001/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license