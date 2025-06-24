rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpaintingvintage artcardsphoto
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Enegat, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904792/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView license
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Saint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904860/saint-malo-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Digital art gallery ticket mockup, editable design
Digital art gallery ticket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713330/digital-art-gallery-ticket-mockup-editable-designView license
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904780/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mont Saint Michel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mont Saint Michel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904692/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Monterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Monterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904733/monterey-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541678/png-alphonse-mucha-art-nouveauView license
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
Gothic vintage elements with roses, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView license
Swampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Swampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904502/swampscott-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564870/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Charity gala dinner poster template, editable text and design
Charity gala dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16525455/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Parame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore gift card template
Bookstore gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView license
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
Santa's coming, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Long Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Livorno, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Livorno, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901753/livorno-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Narragansett Pier, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Narragansett Pier, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904631/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage frame with white editable bread background
Brown vintage frame with white editable bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView license
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
LGBT wedding Instagram post template, editable text
LGBT wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555303/lgbt-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dinard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Dinard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904695/dinard-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage frame editable white bread background
Brown vintage frame editable white bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView license
Cherbourg, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cherbourg, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901516/cherbourg-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license