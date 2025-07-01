Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingvintage artcardsphotoOld Point Comfort, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 486 x 855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseSanta Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseCape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905076/cape-may-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEvening reception poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHelgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseTregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904746/tregastel-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIsle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904910/nantucket-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSave more money Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206522/save-more-money-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVintage party night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573455/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseManhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9913841/wine-restaurant-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWine restaurant, green logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575272/wine-restaurant-green-logo-template-editable-designView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseNo hate, just love word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346909/hate-just-love-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTorquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901552/torquay-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseBar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial person Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000904/special-person-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904918/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444100/memorial-service-facebook-story-templateView licenseRotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904780/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904824/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNo hate, just love png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347392/hate-just-love-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrouville, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901518/trouville-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseSanta Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license